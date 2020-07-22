Quantcast

ROBERT BLAKE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury selection -- Batson challenge Appellant Robert Blake was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of four counts of reckless endangerment, one count of illegally discharging a firearm within Baltimore City, and one count of illegally possessing body armor. Appellant presents the following questions for our review, which we ...

