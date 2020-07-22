Quantcast

By: Jobs July 22, 2020

SENIOR COUNSEL,
LABOR AND
EMPLOYMENT

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation (JHHS) is seeking a Senior labor and employment attorney.  The Senior Counsel provides legal advice and opinions to JHHS and its affiliates.  Candidates should be well-organized and able to handle, prioritize, and follow through on numerous projects.  Candidates will have no less than 10 years of experience practicing labor and employment law in either a law firm or in-house setting.  Please reply with your resume and salary history to C. Shelton at cmcente2@jhmi.edu.

