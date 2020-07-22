Sharon E. Goldsmith



Executive Director

Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

My most signiﬁcant accomplishment is serving as the founding executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) and heading the award-winning nonproﬁt for 30 years. It remains a source of great pride, having built a strong and nimble program responsible for recruiting, training and integrating over 28,000 individual lawyers and advocates into the pro bono delivery system serving marginalized communities throughout the state.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

I believe it is incumbent upon us to be mentors to those following similar paths, not only to share our wisdom and experience but also demonstrate our belief in the individ- ual and their ability to excel. When I was requested to mentor the executive director of a new statewide pro bono program in Alaska, it quickly became clear that I could offer practical and concrete suggestions while encouraging her own creativity and growth.

Please share about your community service and why you make the time to give back.

I believe it is in my DNA to give back. From an early age, I learned it was our re- sponsibility to “repair the world” and help others in need. There is no greater pur- pose. It also brings tremendous fulﬁllment. It is what drove me to become a public interest lawyer, and what guides us as a family in serving our community.

I think women face the challenge of being able to bestrong and fearless and take risks without being somehow denigrated or not appreciated for that strength and for that fortitude and perseverance.”