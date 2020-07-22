Shelonda Stokes

President

Downtown Partnership

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

I consider my most significant professional accomplishment to be leading an award-winning and profitable small business for nearly 20 years. According to the SBA, only 25% of businesses make it beyond 15 years. As a first-generation college graduate and business owner, the odds of survival were stacked against me. But my business survival was no accident. Although my path was fraught with challenges, I’ve been intentional about investing in the company and community.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

I was asked to be a speaker at a middle school in Baltimore. As I began to introduce myself, the children looked confused when I told them what I do for a living. I said that I was a “producer” for commercials, ads and events. I then decided to take a step back to ask in which professions did they have an interest. In unison, they shouted, “nurse, police officer, hairdresser.” That was it. So, I asked if they were familiar with any other jobs. NOPE — that was all they knew. So that was the start of one of my most exciting mentoring opportunities. I gathered several women I know to go monthly to the school to introduce the students to a new profession. I call the series, “See it … Be it.”

I think the greatest issue facing women today is equity and it’s going to take all of us together to fi gure out how we solve this.”