TEAIRA SMALLWOOD, ET AL. v. JOSEPH KAMBERGER, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2020

Torts -- Wrongful death -- Proximate cause A hit-and-run driver, who was being chased at high speed by police from Baltimore County into a commercial and residential area of Baltimore City, crashed into another car and caused it to jump the curb and strike 17-month-old Jeremiah Perry, who was waiting in a stroller at a bus ...

