TEDCO announces new CEO, new seed fund investments

By: Ellie Heffernan July 22, 2020

One of Maryland's top sources of funding for early-stage, technology-based businesses announced new leadership Wednesday. Troy LeMaile-Stovall will lead the Maryland Technology Development Corporation as chief executive officer/executive director, effective. Sept. 7. LeMaile-Stovall has over 25 years of experience in higher education, telecommunications, management consulting, investment, technology and non-profit leadership. Stovall has worked at Howard University, Jackson ...

