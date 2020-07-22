Tenyo Pearl

Campus Director

Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, Coppin State University

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Working as an educator and preparing the next generation of nonprofit leaders is something that I am extremely passionate about. Having an opportunity to teach, mentor, coach and advise over 900-plus emerging leaders to work in the independent sector is the most significant accomplishment I have achieved thus far in my professional career.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Mentorship is something to which I have dedicated my life’s purpose. I understand first-hand the value of mentorship. Throughout my life I have been blessed with having a number of mentors who helped me to get where I am today in my life. I have been blessed to have had mentors who believed in me, my potential and helped to reach beyond my limits and fulfi ll what I believe to be my life’s calling. Today, living a life of service to others allows me the opportunity to mentor a number of people from diverse walks of life.

What is your most significant personal accomplishment?

My most significant personal accomplishment is learning the value and gift of saying no. Although I am committed and passionate to living a life of service to others, I have since learn the importance of self-care and implementing mindful meditation practices into my daily life.

Over the years, I have since learned that living a life of service is a gentle balance. It’s OK to say take care of self and there is value of prioritized and learning when to say no.”