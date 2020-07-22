Troy LeMaile-Stovall | TEDCO

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, appointed Troy LeMaile-Stovall as CEO/executive director, effective Sept. 7.

LeMaile-Stovall has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of investment management, higher education, telecommunications, information/communication technology, management consulting, and non-profit leadership/management.

He serves as chief operating officer at the University of the District of Columbia and he founded and serves as managing member of LeMaile Stovall LLC, a management consulting firm focused on strategy, operational performance and capital stack formation.

LeMaile-Stovall was interim president for Zenith Education Group, a $400 milion-plus, 56-campus career education system. Additionally, he was a principal at Butler Snow Advisory Services, serving not only higher education clients but also senior levels in higher education as executive vice president/COO at Howard University and senior vice president/CFO at Jackson State University.

He co-founded and operated as the first president/CEO of GulfSouth Capital, Ambassador John N. Palmer’s (Skytel founder) multi-million dollar family investment office; he served global technology and telecommunications clients as a senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Co.; and held positions at Southwestern Bell Telephone (now AT&T), Bell Labs and Rockwell International. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University cum laude, a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

