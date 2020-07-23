Quantcast

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

By: Associated Press July 23, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled the bulk of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Trump's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four ...

