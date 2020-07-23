Quantcast

Baltimore prosecutor Mosby asks city to investigate her finances

By: Associated Press July 23, 2020

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has asked the city's Inspector General's Office to investigate her travel and financial disclosures. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the unusual request comes as Mosby draws criticism for her trips and business arrangements. Mosby had filed financial disclosure statements that revealed she has incorporated three new businesses and traveled at least ...

