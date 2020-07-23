Betsy Cerulo

CEO

AdNet/AccountNet Inc.

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Winning the SBA 8(a) certification in 2016 using the criteria of LGBT and Gender discrimination. I am the first LGBT business to win using that criteria. This along with starting the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce and operating in business an as “out” person in the LGBT community is the most freeing experience in my business career.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life?

Having founded the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce, I have had the honor to work with the LGBT generation, after me, to guide them on growing their businesses as well as how to navigate safely, as an LGBT business person, within a political environment that is not supportive of diversity.