Christine Chandler

SVP – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Credit Officer

M&T Realty Capital Corporation

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

I would say my most significant personal accomplishment is being an advocate for education and helping children.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

M&T started a reverse mentoring program in 2018, which pairs rising leaders with senior leaders around the company to obtain their feedback and insight on specific business topics and an outlet to gain perspective from different generations. I was fortunate enough to be partnered with an individual from the Enterprise Data Services area for the 2019-2020 session. We have been meeting twice a month to discuss various topics including the best way to communicate with teams, honest and open dialogue about what the different segments understand about each other and understand what drives people. While this program is one that the Senior Leader is taking the role of Mentee, we both benefit from the communication and idea sharing. It is a great partnership.