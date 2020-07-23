Hon. Kathleen A. Chapman

Administrative Law Judge

Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Being upheld by the Court of Special Appeals and the Court of Appeals in three separate decisions.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

Through my mentoring, I have made a positive and valuable impact on my relationship with my children but also for the students/families who have been involved in the extracurricular activities I have helped with. I can see how positive interactions with mentors help young folks build their self-confidence and self-esteem. I, too, am constantly learning and evolving through my interactions and volunteerism. The experiences have helped me practice good leadership skill, which in turn has made me a more effective administrative law judge and a better citizen.

Please share about your community service and why you make time to give back.

There was a time in my life when I needed a helping hand. I was a young single parent going to college with a vision of improving my family’s prospect for a better future. I have never forgotten the generosity of others and will always pay it forward.