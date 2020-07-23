Quantcast

House votes to remove Taney bust, statues of Confederate leaders

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly and Jessica Gresko July 23, 2020

WASHINGTON — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo