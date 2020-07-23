Jacqueline A. Brooks

Partner

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

After making partner at Saul Ewing in 2016, I was proud but realized that such an accomplishment was only the beginning. As a partner or business owner I needed to become a contributor to the fi rm’s bottom line by expanding existing client relationships and developing new client relationships.

Please share your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

As a woman of color, I am well aware of the difficulties minority lawyers continue to face in pursuing their professional objectives and also well aware of how important it is to have mentors and to also see people that look like you in your desired profession. For that reason, I regularly make myself available to women and minority law students and attorneys (whether they are within my firm or not).