Quantcast

Judge: Baltimore is ‘ground zero’ for police reforms

Bredar says that BPD has made progress under consent decree but has 'miles' to go

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 23, 2020

The Baltimore Police Department might finally be on its way toward implementing reforms required under an agreement it reached with the federal government to end unconstitutionally excessive tactics, the federal judge overseeing the three-year old accord said Thursday. Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said the BPD still has a long way to go to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo