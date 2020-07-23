Quantcast

Reforming the sentencing commission

By: Commentary: Dawinder Sidhu July 23, 2020

The Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force's wide-ranging proposals include recommendations for the U.S. Sentencing Commission.  The commission is an obscure federal agency that plays a major role in the criminal justice system. As such, the task force is right to draw attention to the commission.  As to the proposals themselves, they are spot on in some respects, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo