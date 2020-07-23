Quantcast

Prosecutors seek 3-year prison term for ex-Maryland lawmaker

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman July 23, 2020

SILVER SPRING (AP) — Federal prosecutors recommended a three-year prison sentence for a former Maryland state lawmaker who pleaded guilty to charges she accepted more than $33,000 in bribes in exchange for legislative favors, including votes to increase the number of medical marijuana grower licenses. Former Del. Cheryl Diane Glenn’s attorney on Thursday urged U.S. District ...

