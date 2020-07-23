Quantcast

On House floor, Dem women call out abusive treatment by men

By: Associated Press Alan Fram July 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's outrage over a Republican lawmaker’s verbal assault broadened into an extraordinary moment on the House floor Thursday as she and other Democrats assailed a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women” whose adherents include President Donald Trump. A day after rejecting an offer of contrition from Rep. Ted Yoho, ...

