PSC ponders BGE’s rate freeze through end of 2022

By: Nick Stern July 24, 2020

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. (BGE) has stepped up to offer a new multi-year plan that would freeze rates through the end of 2022 while investing billions in the electric grid and natural gas system.

