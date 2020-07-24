Tom Coale | Talkin & Oh

Tom Coale, partner at the law firm of Talkin & Oh LLP, was named general counsel of the Save Our Sun campaign.

The campaign was launched in partnership with the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, the NewsGuild-CWA, and a committee of media leaders to support efforts to return The Baltimore Sun to local ownership under a nonprofit model, reinvesting profit back into the paper that has been Maryland’s news source for nearly two centuries.

