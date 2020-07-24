Quantcast

Worries mount over shortage of Md. election judges

By: Associated Press July 24, 2020

The president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials has told the state elections board that it's becoming impossible to fill vacancies for nearly 14,000 election judges before Nov. 3. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that local election boards are struggling to comply with Gov. Larry Hogan's order that every polling place open for the general ...

