Bill Hepner | Hill Management Services

Hill Management Services Inc. , a full-service real estate development, investment and management company headquartered in Timonium, has selected Bill Hepner as controller.

Hepner will manage all accounting and reporting responsibilities for the company that owns and manages more than four million square feet of commercial office, industrial and retail space as well as several hospitality and self-storage assets primarily in the Maryland region.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.