State hopes for resolution on dispute that could stall Purple Line

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 27, 2020

State transportation officials express hope for a resolution with a private consortium that would allow for the completion of the Purple Line transit project. One of the state's most ambitious public transportation projects is just weeks away from collapse as the state and a private consortium battle over hundreds cost overruns. "We're going to continue to push ...

