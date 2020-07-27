Quantcast

Transamerica bolsters workplace benefits with a suite of health savings and spending accounts

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2020

Transamerica Monday announced the expansion of the company's workplace benefit solutions with the addition and integration of a suite of tax-advantaged employee savings and spending accounts. Employers can now select Transamerica as their provider for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs), Health Flexible Savings Accounts (FSAs), Limited Purpose FSA, Dependent Care FSAs and Qualified ...

