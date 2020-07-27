Quantcast

On the Record

The Daily Record's law news blog

Transgender runner challenges sex-at-birth law

Mask enforcement, bias settlement, malpractice cap round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 27, 2020

(Vladimir Cetinski / Depositphotos.com)

(Vladimir Cetinski / Depositphotos.com)

Welcome to Monday, the 80th anniversary (birthday?) of Bugs Bunny.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Transgender runner challenges Idaho’s law requiring athletes to compete based on their gender at birth.

— Texas lawyer challenges mask-wearing enforcement after efforts to block stay-at-home orders fail.

— Law firm settles claims it discriminated against dual- and non-U.S. citizens in staffing document review project.

— California proposes eliminating damages cap in catastrophic medical malpractice cases.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo