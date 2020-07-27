Transgender runner challenges sex-at-birth law

Welcome to Monday, the 80th anniversary (birthday?) of Bugs Bunny.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Transgender runner challenges Idaho’s law requiring athletes to compete based on their gender at birth.

— Texas lawyer challenges mask-wearing enforcement after efforts to block stay-at-home orders fail.

— Law firm settles claims it discriminated against dual- and non-U.S. citizens in staffing document review project.

— California proposes eliminating damages cap in catastrophic medical malpractice cases.