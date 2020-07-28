Quantcast

223 businesses join Md.’s Work Sharing Unemployment Insurance Program

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that 223 businesses have now been approved to participate in the Maryland Department of Labor’s Work Sharing Unemployment Insurance Program. As Marylanders continue to navigate challenges related to COVID-19, this program preserves jobs by providing employers with a flexible alternative to layoffs. Employees can be retained at reduced hours while collecting partial ...

