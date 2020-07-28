Deb Seltzer | MLSC

Maryland Legal Services Corporation promoted Deb Seltzer to deputy director.

Seltzer oversees MLSC’s grantmaking, which provides more than $20 million annually to nonprofit civil legal aid providers across Maryland.

Seltzer has been with MLSC since 2016, most recently as program director, and previously worked in fundraising. She holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.