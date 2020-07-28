Quantcast

Lawrence Law earns NAMWOLF designation

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020

Lawrence Law, LLC was accepted into the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Firms (NAMWOLF), firm officials announced Tuesday. NAMWOLF promotes diversity in the legal profession by fostering successful relationships among preeminent minority and women-owned law firms and private/public entities. To qualify, Lawrence Law met rigorous criteria focusing on the firm’s Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo