Lexington Market to reopen Thursday at 50% capacity

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020

The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Public Markets announced Tuesday Lexington Market will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. on a 50% capacity basis as the center continues to work its way back to a full opening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. ...

