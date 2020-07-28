Quantcast

Salisbury Regional Airport receives $1.1M from FAA for infrastructure improvement

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2020

The Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY Regional Airport) Tuesday received $1.142,336 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants given to 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau and Puerto Rico. The Airport will use the grant to ...

