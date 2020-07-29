Don Himmelfarb | The Arc Baltimore

The Arc Baltimore presented its annual President’s Cup Award to Don Himmelfarb, retired president and chief operating officer of DTG.

Named at the discretion of the Arc Board President, The Harry R. Shriver President’s Cup honors an outstanding Board member.

Himmelfarb began his 10th and final year on The Arc Baltimore Board this month. From day one, he contributed, actively participating in both the Finance Committee and the Development Committee.

Himmelfarb has also been very supportive of The Arc Baltimore’s outreach through its Family Fund. He has taken to heart the families whom The Arc assists with things like eviction prevention, paying for camps and special therapies, eyeglasses and all the other things made possible by the Family Fund.

