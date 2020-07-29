Quantcast

Glenn sentenced to two years in prison for accepting bribes

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 29, 2020

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Del. Cheryl D. Glenn to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to accepting more than $33,000 in bribes in exchange for legislative favors, including votes to increase the number of marijuana grower licenses. Saying Glenn had violated the public trust, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake rejected ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo