Howard County General Hospital brings COVID-19 testing to community

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2020

Howard County General Hospital is bringing COVID-19 testing to neighborhoods in Columbia with tests at two churches. Testing will be done at St. John Baptist Church, 9055 Tamar Drive, beginning July 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. Additional dates are Aug. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ...

