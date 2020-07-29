Quantcast

Md.’s Patriot Spaces helps medical field with COVID-19 battle

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2020

Dunkirk-based Patriot Spaces is shipping storage containers that have been converted for use as medical stations or other related applications to hospitals in Maryland, Ohio and California to help meet the growing need for hospital and testing facilities because of the resurgence of COVID-19 Two of the units were sent to Johns Hopkins University for satellite ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo