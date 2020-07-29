Quantcast

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June

By: Associated Press By Matt Ott July 29, 2020

SILVER SPRING — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month after a devastating spring freeze brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 16.6%, to 116.1 in June, its highest level since 2006. That's up from ...

