New board members | Community Foundation of Howard County

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, named eight new members of the foundation’s board of trustees.

Joining the board are:

Helaine Barry , a business banking regional manager for M&T Bank’s Chesapeake region, where she leads a team of relationship managers, supports sales goals, manages risk and credit decisions and partners with other businesses and organizations. She has more than 30 years of banking experience.

Hima Jain , a retired after selling a technology company she co-founded and led with her husband. She has been a graphic designer, web designer, Salesforce administrator, copywriter and computer programmer.

Wendy Krouse is vice president and commercial banker at Howard Bank, where she works with businesses to help them achieve their financial goals. She is a career banker with experience in Howard Bank's Commercial Construction Loan Administration Department and as a talent acquisition specialist.

Ryan Miller is founder and principal of Critical Functions, a consulting firm that helps CEOs of midsize companies protect their critical business functions and build operational resilience. Previously, he directed emergency management for Howard County, appointed by the Maryland governor and Howard County executive.

Sang Oh is managing partner of the Law Offices of Talkin & Oh and has over 20 years of experience assisting businesses, partnerships, families and individuals with real estate, zoning and land use processes. His practice encompasses all types of development, including commercial, office, industrial, multifamily, subdivision and planned unit developments.

Barbara Rishel is senior portfolio manager at Tufton Capital Management. She brings over 30 years of experience in investing and has developed expertise in equity research, institutional mutual fund management, financial services and portfolio management.

Steven Sass is an attorney specializing in corporate business planning, restructuring and bankruptcy. After more than 20 years with Dun & Bradstreet and successors, Sass has focused on his legal and business consulting practice since 2010. He returns to the Community Foundation of Howard County board as secretary after serving on the board in the past.

Tim Ward, a shareholder with KatzAbosch, joined the accounting firm in 2015. During Ward's career, spanning over 30 years, he has specialized in providing assurance, tax and business advisory services to clients in the government contracting, construction and real estate and technology industries.

