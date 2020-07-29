Rhea Feikin and Beth Suarez | MPT Foundation

Rhea Feikin and Beth Suarez join the MPT Foundation Board of Directors.

Before retiring in March, Feikin served as an on-air host for MPT productions for more than four decades and as the network’s principal pledge drive spokesperson. Feikin was introduced to MPT viewers on the 1970s series Consumer Survival Kit and later hosted Artworks This Week, MPT on Location, Chesapeake Collectibles, and the celebrity interview series Impressions with Rhea Feikin. She currently serves as honorary chair of MPT’s comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Suarez is director of development for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Prior to this position, she served as executive director of the Booz Allen Foundation. Earlier, she worked in development roles at PBS over the course of 14 years, serving as the vice president of development for seven of those years. has also worked as senior director of development for Catholic Charities USA and as director of philanthropic relations for GuideStar.

