Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop designated a Freddie Mac Optigo Small Balance Lender

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday that its dedicated multifamily small loans team, WDExpress, is now an approved Freddie Mac Optigo Small Balance Lender. As an approved lender, Walker & Dunlop is part of a select group of 12 experienced multifamily lenders that work exclusively with the Freddie Mac Small Balance ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo