By: Jobs July 29, 2020

WORKERS’
COMPENSATION
ATTORNEY

Well-established, mid-sized Baltimore City firm seeks an associate attorney with experience in Workers’ Compensation. Litigation experience a plus. Competitive salary with benefits offered. Great opportunity for career growth. Please submit resume, professional references, and salary requirements. Replies held in strict confidence.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2648 in the subject line

