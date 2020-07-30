Bita Dayhoff, Patrick Higgins and Jerry Reardon | Neighbor Ride

Bita Dayhoff, Patrick Higgins and Jerry Reardon have joined the board of directors for Neighbor Ride.

Dayhoff is president of the Community Action Council of Howard County, which serves low-income residents through four core program areas including food assistance, energy and weatherization assistance, housing assistance and early childhood education.

Higgins is co-founder of Howard Tech Advisors, a leading provider of technology services to business and non-profit customers in the Baltimore-Washington region

Reardon is the recently retired director of clinical reporting services for the Chesapeake Regional Information System for Patients, a regional health information exchange serving Maryland and the District of Columbia.

