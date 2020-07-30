Quantcast

Coronavirus slams W.R. Grace as Q2 net sales drop $418.7M

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020

Columbia-based chemical company W.R. Grace lost $418.7 million in net sales despite strong operating and adjusted free cash flow, according to figured released Thursday in its second quarter earning report. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record at the close ...

