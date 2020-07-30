Quantcast

Courtney Sagal | Irvine Nature Center

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020

sagal-courtney-irvine-nature-centerCourtney Sagal was promoted to deputy director of Irvine Nature Center, a 45 year-old environmental education organization.

Having risen through the ranks over the past 12 years, Sagal has honed her operational management skills and is ready to help the organization execute its newly approved strategic plan.

She is a graduate of Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University, with a degree in early childhood leadership. Sagal is a longtime resident of Monkton.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo