Courtney Sagal | Irvine Nature Center

Courtney Sagal was promoted to deputy director of Irvine Nature Center, a 45 year-old environmental education organization.

Having risen through the ranks over the past 12 years, Sagal has honed her operational management skills and is ready to help the organization execute its newly approved strategic plan.

She is a graduate of Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University, with a degree in early childhood leadership. Sagal is a longtime resident of Monkton.

