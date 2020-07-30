Quantcast

Leadership Montgomery expands programming with professional training opportunities

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2020

Leadership Montgomery, a Montgomery County-based nonprofit connecting leaders working in the public, private and nonprofit sectors, now offers a menu of trainings and workshops focusing on professional development, race equity and nonprofit board service. The additional courses expand the organization’s existing programming which includes six programs, networking and educational events and community impact work. Professional development training consists of eight offerings including “Mastering the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo