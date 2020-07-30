Leonard B. Rus | Gross Mendelsohn

Leonard B. Rus, CPA was named managing partner of Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates, P.A., a 125-person CPA, wealth advisory and technology consulting firm with offices in Maryland and Virginia.

Rus steps into the role to replace David Goldner, who has served as Gross Mendelsohn’s managing partner since 2009.

Rus has been with Gross Mendelsohn since 1986. He has headed up the firm’s tax department for seven years and also served on its executive management team for seven years.

