Lisa Sparks | Wright, Constable & Skeen

Lisa Sparks has joined Wright, Constable & Skeen full time as of counsel.

is pleased to welcome Lisa Sparks back to the firm full-time with hours at both our Baltimore and Towson offices.

Sparks has worked at Wright, Constable & Skeen since 2012 while also teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Recently, she spent a year as in-house counsel with a software company and honed her skills in intellectual property, trademark, mergers and acquisitions, copyright and licensing. Sparks will join the firm full time Aug. 1.

Sparks has a broad range of experience in commercial litigation and in representing general businesses and construction industry clients in all aspects of the law. She is a LEED accredited professional, which is a rarity for attorneys. She represents insurers, owners, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, design professionals, and sureties in contract review and negotiation, litigation, mediation, arbitration and administrative proceedings.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.