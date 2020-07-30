Ron Ordansa and Elise Kolaja | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications announced Ron Ordansa and Elise Kolaja have been promoted to vice president, creative director.

Ordansa joined Crosby 22 years ago and has led national branding and creative campaigns for clients and causes, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Catholic Relief Services, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program, CDC, and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. His work has garnered a long list of Gold Addys, Silver and Bronze Anvils, Webbys, Healthcare Aster Awards and more.

Kolaja joined Crosby in 2003 as a creative director and copywriter. She has spearheaded innovative marketing and behavior change campaigns to promote important topics from organ donation and poverty awareness to suicide prevention and mental health services. Her campaigns have won numerous Gold and Silver Addys, Emmys, Tellys, and other national health, government and PR industry awards for clients, including Kaiser Permanente, Organdonor.gov, Military OneSource and the Veterans Health Administration. She is also a TEDx Organizer.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.