Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Serafini to resign; earned bipartisan respect as budget expert

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 30, 2020

Sen. Andrew Serafini, a western Maryland Republican who built respect among his Republican and Democratic peers as a trusted voice on budgetary issues, will resign effective Aug. 1. Serafini had talked about departing the legislature for well over a year but made the announcement in letters to Gov. Larry Hogan as well as his colleagues in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo