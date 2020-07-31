Quantcast

ALEX J. STANLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- First-degree assault Following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Alex J. Stanley, appellant, guilty of first-degree assault. The court sentenced appellant to twenty-five years’ imprisonment. Appellant contends on appeal that the trial court committed plain error when instructing the jury on the elements of first-degree ...

