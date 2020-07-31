David Lockhart and Leah Cox | Building STEPS

David Lockhart and Leah Cox were named to the board of directors of Building STEPS.

Lockhart, site manager of the Aberdeen Proving Ground field office, leads Boeings local field marketing efforts and provides an interface for the Department of Defense and US Army customer community. He will help in Building STEPS mission to expose Baltimore City’s brightest high school students to careers that rely on science and technology and equip them with the tools to propel them to college and career success.

Cox is vice president for inclusion and institutional equity at Towson University. Affirming and supporting TU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, her office is responsible for accessibility, center for student diversity, accessibility and disability services, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

